Sunshine and a warming trend dominate the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Widely scattered sprinkles and light rain are possible across the region overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 62;

Wednesday will be almost 10 degrees below average. Wind will be light out of the NNE at 5-10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning with some sprinkles possible, then mostly sunny and dry in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with cooler than average temperatures, by about 10 degrees. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 68;

Partly cloudy and comfortable on Wednesday with ESE wind at 6-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with N wind at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 64;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with sprinkles possible, then it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with some morning sprinkles and then drier weather by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/43; High: 65/67;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool but comfortable conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a cold morning and a cool but comfortable afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Starting Thursday, we return to warm weather, with 60s to 80s on Thursday, 70s to 80s on Friday, and 60s to 80s expected this weekend. Every day will be sunny and dry!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.