Sunshine and 70s on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be chilly and the sky will be clear.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 35; High: 71. Friday brings sunshine and warmth to Colorado Springs. Winds will be breezy at 8-14 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 76. A warm and sunny day with winds of less than 10 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 38; High: 74. A bit breezy tonight up to 15 mph. Friday brings sunshine and warm temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 64. Wind will be very light Friday and the sky will be sunny.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Sunny with a light breeze and temperatures in the upper 60s.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Low to mid 70s Friday with a slight breeze and sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Low 70s with sunshine on Friday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Low to mid 60s for mountain valleys on Friday with light winds.

Extended Outlook:

Over the weekend temperatures will climb a couple of degrees each day. The sun will be out in full force with light winds. Breezy winds and seasonable temperatures in the 50s and 60s will return next week. We look dry in the next 7 days.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter