Sunshine and 50s on Tuesday for the Plains of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After bouts of wintry like weather and some pretty cold temperatures since last Thursday, highs today will finally warm back to the 50s on the Plains of Southern Colorado. Winds will be light in most areas, except for the potential for 20-30 mph gusts over the far eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 22. Highs on Tuesday will be much warmer than yesterday, with around 15 degrees of warming expected this afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 17. After only warming into the 40s the past few afternoons, today's high of 59 degrees in Pueblo will have us flirting with the 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 25. Sunshine, light breezes and upper 50s on Tuesday for eastern Fremont County, with no sign of any rain or snow today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 16. After a cold Tuesday morning, we'll be treated to sunshine and upper 40s this afternoon in northern Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. After a couple of really cold days this past weekend, highs today will climb into the upper 40s and 50s, making it the warmest day in almost a week.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A sunny and nice day ahead for the Plains, with northerly winds a little gusty out towards the eastern part of the state, where we could see some occasional gusts up near 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A sunny and mild afternoon will give way to a partly cloudy and cold night along the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry weather and sunshine will make for a gorgeous day in our state's southeastern mountains on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon warming into the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will weaken while moving east of Colorado on Wednesday, and although we'll see a few more clouds tomorrow, highs will remain in the 40s and 50s in Southern Colorado. Our first in a series of cold fronts will drop into the state on Thursday, with some changes expected here locally late this week. Highs will cool by around 10-15 degrees as snow becomes widespread across the mountains. A few flurries will be possible for parts of the I-25 corridor and Pikes Peak Region on both Friday and Saturday, but the potential for accumulating snowfall outside of the mountains appears to be very low at this point.

After highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s late this week. temperatures will warm into the middle 40s this weekend, with strong breezes possible each afternoon.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

