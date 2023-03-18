Sunny yet chilly Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Calm winds and sunny sky conditions today make for a comfortable day despite cooler-than-average temperatures. Snow showers are possible on the mountain tops today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 16. Mostly sunny with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 16. Clear sky with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 17. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 12. Partly cloudy with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. 16. Mostly sunny with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 38/40; Low: 17/17. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Partly cloudy with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. A few stray showers over the mountain tops may make it to the mountain valleys today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions stay dry with a bit of a breeze on Sunday. Tomorrow's highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Temperatures gradually climb Monday through Wednesday of next week, finally to average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will be very windy with the next cold front approaching which cools us down by Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.