Sunny with above average temperatures today in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

If you're a fan of clear skies and mild temperatures, today is a fantastic day for you. High pressure remains in place today, with weak upper-level winds leading to minimal downsloping and minimal surface winds. Temperatures top out 5-7 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 29.

With an average high today of 54 degrees, we'll be 7 above average in the Springs today, with cloudless skies. Winds will also be light. Perfect bike riding weather.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 28.

Sunny and mild - our average high today is 58 degrees. Fun fact: our record today is 82, set in 1971. Thus while we won't be reaching for the record books, it's certainly a warm day for mid-November. Good for a nice river walk stroll!

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 33.

Sunny and dry - if you're a fan of mountain biking, absolutely gorgeous conditions for it today. You might notice a few late day clouds, mainly after sunset. Also, an interesting tidbit for you: we're heading toward the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, so if you look south and up late tonight, you might see a few of them. Let's wish for some rain...we need it!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 28.

A nice crisp fall day with winds 10-15 mph out of the south. Excellent fall hiking weather!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and nice, with southerly winds at 10 mph. No weather issues unless you consider cloudless skies a weather issue!

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and warm, with upper 60s to low 70s for highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/62; Low: 27/30.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: Upper 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure remains in place for the first half of the work week with a weak disturbance passing north of Colorado on Tuesday. Additional moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lead to high thin clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The sub-tropical jet stream moves over the state Wednesday and Thursday. These increased southwesterly winds will mix down to the ground particularly on Thursday leading to breezy to gusty conditions for parts of the area Thursday. This may lead to areas of enhanced fire risk Thursday due to downsloping. A pattern change arrives Friday in the form of a cold front with more clouds arriving as well. Meanwhile, moisture in the central and northern mountains will lead to rain and snow showers Friday in those regions. By the weekend, temperatures fall to seasonable levels as a system approaches from the west.

