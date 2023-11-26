Sunny with a warming trend to kick off the last week of November

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear and cold night in southern Colorado. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 42;

Monday will be sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 7 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 44;

Sunny on Monday with WSW wind at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 13; High: 45;

Lots of sunshine on Monday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 38;

Mostly sunny on Monday with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 12; High: 40;

Mostly sunny on Monday with variable wind from 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

Sunny on Monday with ESE wind at 2-8 mph. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/15; High: 41/44;

Sunny on Monday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s for mountain valleys. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will get another boost on Tuesday and Wednesday, peaking in the 50s in the plains and 40s in the mountains. The sky remains sunny and the winds will be a light breeze. Then on Thursday cool air moves into the state, with a dip back to the 40s in the plains and 30s in the mountains which will keep us cool through the end of the week. On Thursday there will be some mountain snow showers, generally staying west of the Continental Divide. A few light snow showers may make it east of the Continental Divide on Friday but will remain west of I-25.

