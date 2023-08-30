Sunny with 80s and 90s in southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be on the increase now through the end of the week. Today high temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny today and there will be just a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. Mostly sunny today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 59. Sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Mostly sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 85; Low: 53. Mostly sunny today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/89; Low: 58/59. A mostly sunny day with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mid-70s to mid-80s with a few isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise, a partly cloudy and breezy day is ahead.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will peak this week on Thursday and Friday this week, to the 90s and 100s in the plains and the 80s in the mountains. Temperatures will cool a few degrees each day into Labor Day weekend but still remain above average. There will be some mountain thunderstorms on Friday through Sunday, with dry weather in the plains.

