Sunny with 70s and 80s for the 4th of July in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

As of 7:45 pm, the severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled for most of the region and storms are beginning to dissipate.

Overnight a cold front will blow through the plains, with north winds sustained at 10-20 mph and gusting to 30 mph. This cold front will cool temperatures for the plains on Thursday and it will be a dry front for us.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Mostly sunny on the 4th of July with SSE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s after sunset for watching fireworks shows.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s by 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

The 4th of July will be mostly sunny with ESE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. After sunset, the temperature will fall to the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 76;

Mostly sunny on the 4th of July with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Cooler and calmer in the plains on Thursday with sunny conditions and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall to the 70s after sunset for fireworks shows.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 525/56; High: 82/83;

Mostly sunny on Thursday for Independence Day with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys for Independence Day. Winds will be variable with a light breeze from 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a couple of degrees cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region again. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday, with most of us missing out. Saturday will be the hot day this weekend with 80s/90s returning to the plains and 70s/80s in the mountains. Sunday will be back to cooler 70s/80s area-wide with thunderstorms possible.

