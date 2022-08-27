Sunny weather in store for the last weekend of August

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be mostly sunny and warm across southern Colorado. There is a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms across the region but the coverage will be limited and precipitation will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly sunny today with N winds at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 56. Mostly sunny with NNE winds at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 61. Mostly clear today with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures today.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Sunny and warm today in the low 90s and likely dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/84; Low: 56/55. A mild day with sunshine and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy with a low chance of showers and mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be very similar to today with sunshine and temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Conditions remain dry with seasonable temperatures next week. The best day for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.