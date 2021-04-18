Sunny & warmer Sunday, snow returns late Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies this evening across Southern Colorado, with the current Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains set to expire at midnight. By Sunday morning, cold air will be the big story. Morning temperatures will start out in the 10s and 20s across the Plains, and the single digits and 10s for the mountain regions.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 55. After a high of just 38° on Saturday, Sunday's warm-up will be a welcomed sight across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 25; High: 60. Temperatures on Sunday will be around 15° warmer than what we saw on Saturday. Dry skies and sunshine will add to the nice weather, but enjoy because wintry conditions will return by late Monday.

CANON CITY: Low: 27; High: 58. Saturday's not so great weather will turn much nicer on Sunday thanks to sunny skies and more mild highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 15; High: 44. Saturday was cold and unsettled. Sunday's forecast will be a step in the right direction with mostly sunny skies and warming highs.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. A cold start on Sunday will give way to a warmer afternoon as sunshine is expected across northern parts of El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. Dry skies and sunshine will prevail on Sunday as highs rebound quite nicely across the Plains. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Drying out in Huerfano and Las Animas counties by early Sunday morning. This will leave us cold in the morning, with afternoon highs recovering nicely into the 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s. With snow showers coming to an end around midnight, clearing skies will leave us cold by Sunday morning. Sunshine will prevail throughout the day before snow picks up on Monday.

Extended Outlook:

Our dry streak of weather will only extend into the first part of our day on Monday. By midday Monday, a cold front will push into Southern Colorado. This will bring a big change in the form of strong and gusty winds, and a rain-to-snow transition by Monday evening. There's also the potential for thunderstorms and/or thundersnow Monday evening. An early look at snow totals is calling for 1-4" of snow across the Plains by Tuesday morning.

