Sunny & warmer Sunday ahead for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow for a quick cool down this evening following tonight's sunset. Overnight temperatures in the Plains will uniformly cool down to the teens tonight, with a mix of single digits and teens for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 51; A little breezier and little warmer for the Pikes Peak Region, with our daytime highs on Sunday expected to return to the 50s after a couple of cooler days.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 56; After a cold start to our Sunday, we're looking at a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer afternoon for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 19; High: 52; Nice weather will continue in our forecast on Sunday, and even though we'll be a little cooler than average for this time of the year, lower 50s and sunshine will be a nice combination.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 43; Dry skies, breezy and slightly warmer than today for Teller County, with highs in Woodland Park expected to top out in the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s; Bright skies and cold morning temperatures will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon as daytime highs look to climb into the middle to upper 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50; Warmer weather, but still a bit chilly for the Plains on Sunday. Although Red Flag Warnings are not likely tomorrow, spotty critical fire weather conditions may be possible in some areas due to strong afternoon wind gusts and low relative humidity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Warmer, but also windier on Sunday, with the strongest gusts expected in Huerfano County. In these typical wind-prone areas near Walsenburg, peak wind gusts could top 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; After a nice and mellow Saturday, Sunday will be a lot windier, with peak wind gusts during the afternoon hours up near 40-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few storms rolling out of California early next week will bring a steady influx of moisture to the mountains of Colorado, with several rounds of snow on the way for the high country. Winter Storm Watches will go into effect Monday morning, and for some mountain ranges, these alerts will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

For the Plains, we'll see a warming trend early next week, with breezy downslope winds and a return to above average highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday. A few snow showers will be possible for Teller County and the Palmer Divide on Monday. A cold front on Wednesday will bring more strong wind to the Plains, and possibly a few rain (or snow) showers to some parts of Southern Colorado.

