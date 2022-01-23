Sunny & warmer end to the weekend for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A quiet and cold night ahead for Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will drop down to the single digits, teens and twenties, and it will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys. Other than some patchy fog in the Arkansas River Valley and San Luis Valley, we should stay mostly clear through the overnight hours.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 22; High: 49. Sunshine, light winds and warmer highs on Sunday. Overall, we're expecting afternoon highs to climb by 5-10 degrees from what we saw today.

PUEBLO: Low: 18; High: 53. Warmer than average highs on Sunday as temperatures will top out in the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 23; High: 50. A quiet and sunny day on Sunday, with highs expected to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 16; High: 43. A big winter chill early Sunday morning before turning pleasant in the afternoon. As highs warm into the lower 40s, more snowmelt should take place across Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. A bit on the cold side Sunday morning before we turn our attention to a much warmer day as highs should climb well into the 40s.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Bundle up and brace for some cold air Sunday morning, but once the sun comes up, maximum heating potential will bring a healthy amount of warming to our forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. A warm-up can be expected on Sunday as highs across the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa should climb into the 40s and lower 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s. Bluebird skies for the higher elevations on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cold for anyone hitting the slopes tomorrow, but daytime highs will at least warm into the 30s.

Extended Outlook:

Warmer than average highs will continue into Monday ahead of our next storm system. While the finer tuned details will need to be worked out as we get closer to Tuesday, it now appears that we'll see a quick hitting system drop in Tuesday morning, with snow tapering off Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the week looks dry and cold, with highs moderating slowly as we head towards next weekend.

____

