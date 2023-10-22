Sunny, warm and hazy today before cooler and cloudier weather returns to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A sunny, hazy morning in store for Southern Colorado with high pressure moving south out of town and temperatures cooling as a result - but only by a couple of degrees. As the Saint Charles fire continues to burn, smoke from it, along with two small fires burning east of Durango, will lead to hazy skies in the afternoon. Due to weak downsloping flow today, a small amount of smoke will mix toward the ground - but it should remain thin.

In the mountains, moisture will increase once again this afternoon in the higher summits of the central mountains, leading to some PM clouds and another spot shower chance. The front range corridor will again be dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 42.

Sunny and dry AM; a few PM clouds. Light southwest (downsloping) winds up to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 42.

Sunny and warm. Significant haze from the Saint Charles fire. Southeast winds up to 10 mph this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 44.

Another "if you notice the weather today - it'll take effort" day. Westerly breezes 10-15 mph. Generally sunny - but - some wildfire haze will be present.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 50.

Sunny AM; partly cloudy in the afternoon. West winds 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 74; Low: Low 40s.

Pleasant and sunny but slightly haze. Light west winds up to 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Mid 70s; Low: Low 40s.

Sunny - with haze in the northern tier, and clear skies in the southern tier. Light east winds "gusting" to 10 mph at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78; Low: 48.

Sunshine with wildfire smoke haze in the afternoon - which will be very light. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: Low 60s; Low: 40s.

Another warm day in the Rockies - nearly identical to yesterday. Moisture once again arrives in the afternoon leading to a few clouds - mainly in the central mountains, with a spot shower possible above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front swings through Monday, bringing in breezes, mountain showers and cooler temperatures. It will also be a breezy as the front passes. A mainly cloudy day Tuesday for most, with the mountains seeing a spot shower or two - moisture from a pacific hurricane will be passing through along with an upper level weather system, but the main moisture stays too far east for much rain.

In the medium term, Southern Colorado sees a generally calm weather day Wednesday, before another cold front brings in more clouds, winds, and cooler temperatures Thursday. Another system may affect Colorado at the end of the week, but the trend is for continued dry weather...at least around here. It will, however, feel cooler, as we approach November.

____

