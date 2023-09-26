Sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through the week but watching weekend fire threat

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies with areas of light smoke following a controlled burn north of Pikes Peak, with lows bottoming out around 50 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 82;

A cool morning will give way to a warm and sunny day. Light winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 88;

Another toasty day in the hero's city with full sunshine. Yet another good day to keep the water bottle handy - and to dress in layers. Cool in the morning!

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Sunny and pleasant, dry. SW winds at 10 MPH.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Cool and fall-like, with a brisk morning transitioning to a cool but comfortable day. Morning sun, with a few stout puffy PM clouds. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Wall-to-wall sunshine - sweater in the AM, tee shirt in the afternoon. Not a cloud in the sky.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

A few PM clouds in the sky! But a mainly sunny, and toasty, day with highs touching the mid to upper 80s once again. S winds at 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50; High: 80s;

Bluebird AM skies transition to PM mainly clear skies, with a few puffy PM clouds - increasing farther to the south near the border. Warm and dry. SW winds at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 60s;

Morning sun, a few PM clouds, increasing farther south. A spot sprinkle is possible at summits, mainly sunny conditions otherwise. SW winds at 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front will attempt to swing into the region Tuesday but won't do much due to lack of moisture. A few PM clouds are likely in the southern mountains with a spot sprinkle possible. Generally dry and unseasonably warm conditions continue until the weekend, when a strong upper level low approaches leading to significant dry downslope wind flow and fire concern. The low should approach close enough Sunday to produce shower chances, particularly for the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.