Sunny Veteran's Day with a warming trend for much of the week

A sunny Veteran's day is ahead for Southern Colorado. High pressure, dry air, light winds, perfect. Thank you to all of you who have served our country. Mother nature is certainly giving us a great weather weekend for activites. We'll experience near average to slightly above average temperatures today, as we continue to slowly climb incrementally each day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 27.

Sunny and dry. No weather issues - a quick warm-up through the day and crystal clear, gorgeous blue skies. Light northerly winds around 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 26.

For the Veteran's Day Parade, temperatures start in the low 40s, by noon, they're up to the upper 50s. A top-10 weather day, perfect conditions for celebrating our nations heroes.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35.

Sunny and beautiful. Hard to say more than that...this is going to be a very pretty day!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 26.

Sunny and seasonable, with westerly breezes up to 15 mph in the afternoon. A few clouds arrive around 7:00PM which will temporarily cloud your view of the stars, but they won't last all night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and nice! Cloudless skies all day, with light winds all day. If heading up to Denver for the Denver Film Festival, sunny and dry for you as well.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Upper 20s.

Good bike riding weather, with dry and crystal clear blue skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with west winds around 10-15 mph. Dry, cloudless, nice. We could use some rain though - we're well below average the last 30 days.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Upper 20s.

Sunny and nice! A good day to go for a hike, at any elevation with relatively light winds even above treeline from the west at 10-15 mph. Very chilly tonight, if camping, you'll want the 0 degree sleeping bag for sure.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure keeps the temperatures climbing and skies clear for the next several days, with increasing temperatures through at least Wednesday. Our next weather maker remains slightly beyond the 7-day window right now, potentially arriving late next weekend. At the very least, a cooldown heading our way, with precipitation chances remaining to be seen. Stay tuned.

