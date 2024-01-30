Sunny Tuesday, with afternoon highs more than 15 degrees above average

Today’s Forecast:

A super mellow and super quiet weather pattern will continue to provide us with well above average highs and plenty of susnhine on Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will warm into the 50s and 60s throughout Southern Colorado, with overnight lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Tuesday's forecast will be even warmer than Monday by a couple of degrees, which should push us into the 60s for the first time this year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 27. Tuesday's high of 65 degrees will be our warmest day since a high of 69 degrees back on December 19, 2023.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Soak in the sunshine and embrace the warmth as we'll see well above average highs on Tuesday and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Mid 50s and sunshine will continue to melt away that snow that we saw late last week in Teller County, with more great weather ahead this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. If you're a fan of the warmth, late January in Southern Colorado doesn't get much better than this. Highs today in the Tri-Lakes area will warm into the 50s and very low 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. A bright and warm day on the Plains will give way to more of the same this week before our next storm arrives on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Savor the sunshine and embrace the warmth! That's my main message today thanks to clear skies and well above average highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A bluebird and mild day for the mountains on Tuesday, with highs in some areas flirting with 50 degrees!

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will keep us locked into more great weather through at least Thursday, with highs each afternoon on the Plains warming into the 50s and 60s. High pressure will break down late this week, allowing for our next winter storm to move into the Southern Colorado. Much like what we saw late last week, this system will be "warm" for mid-winter standards.

Long range models are indicating another round of heavy, wet snow for the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday, with mostly rain for Pueblo and the eastern Plains. The storm will begin late Friday, with rain or a rain-snow mix Friday evening east of the mountains. Planning ahead, expect impacts to travel on Saturday, especially in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.