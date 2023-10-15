Sunny today with a big afternoon warm up, temperatures climb the stairs this week

Today’s Forecast:

After another morning with freezing temperatures in Southern Colorado, temperatures warm this afternoon dramatically - in classic CO fall fashion. Mostly sunny skies, upper level high pressure (leading to sinking and warming air), light winds, and dry air, all contribute to the warm up. Weather should not impact any of your plans today but due to the dry air, temperature swings will be quick: in the morning, and in the evening. Average temperatures in the 60s for PM highs, which will feel nice after the chill yesterday. If you can take advantage - do it - winter is coming. If you can't today, you get several more chances this week.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 37.

Mainly sunny and dry with a few afternoon clouds. Some light PM haze is possible due to a small test burn, prior to an upcoming controlled burn in Pike NF. This will be thin and short lasting.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 36.

Sunny, warm, and dry. Light winds. Quick temperature change tonight with the dry air so bring the layers along even if you head out during the warm afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 39.

Mainly sunny and dry, warm, no weather issues whatsoever.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 34.

Mainly sunny and dry. North winds at 10 mph. Smoke visible in the afternoon due to a small test burn prior to an upcoming controlled burn in Pike NF.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Mainly sunny, and dry. North winds up to 15 mph but generally closer to 5.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Dry, sunny, and pleasant with light winds. Bluebird skies; you will need to make an effort to notice the weather today. Perfect for a hay ride or pumpkin picking. PM winds from the NE up to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65; Low: 35.

Mainly sunny and dry. Big warm up, and big cool down after sunset...plan accordingly if you'll be out late. E wind up to 10 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Warmer than yesterday and sunnier too. A few PM clouds likely but overall, dry and pleasant considering it's mid-October. Hiking, kayaking, fishing, climbing - all good to go today. Be mindful of a test burn happening in Pike NF near US 24. This will cause a bit of smoke in the afternoon. Depending on what elevation you're at, or going to, that smoke may be at the same elevation as you. Should be pretty light given the small nature of the burn but you may want a balaclava just in case.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure dominates the pattern for the next three days, with warming temperatures each day as a result and lots of sunshine (plus or minus a few clouds each day with varying amounts of energy/moisture present). We'll keep an eye on the upcoming controlled burns in Pike NF, which will produce some light smoke over the next few days that may make it into the skies of Southern CO. A cold front arrives early Wednesday, cooling temperatures and bringing in decent breezes but no rain. High pressure returns to end the week with average to slightly above average temperatures back once again.

