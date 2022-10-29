Sunny sweater weather for Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday starts cold then warms to near-normal highs. Winds will be breezy and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. Breezy at times today with cool temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 32. Cool and mostly sunny today with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 39. A bit breezy today with mostly sunny conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. Chilly yet sunny today with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. Chilly today but the sun will feel nice and winds will be breezy.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny today with mid-60s for highs and light wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/60; Low: 33/33. A breezy and sunny Saturday with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Chilly today with clouds increasing during the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will have more cloud cover but temperatures will be similar to Saturday, only a degree or two cooler. Temperatures climb to the 60s and 70s across the region Monday-Wednesday of next week. This will allow for comfortable conditions for Halloween and nice weather to start the week. The next big cold front arrives late next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

