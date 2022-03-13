Sunny Sunday with increasing winds through Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warm and breezy with temperatures rising 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 29. Clear sky with S winds 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 29. Sunny today with SW winds at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 33. Clear sky with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 20. Mostly clear sky with WSW wind of 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny with SW wind at `5 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Dry and breezy today with the upper 60s to low 70s. RED FLAG WARNING for Baca county from noon until 7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 54/62; Low: 20s. Sunny with SW win 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Clouds increase during the day, with scattered light snow showers tonight. Accumulations will be up to a dusting east of the continental divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight a cold front sweeps through southern Colorado bringing a brisk northerly wind Monday morning. This front will bring increased clouds Sunday night into Monday morning with very light flurries in the mountains and spits of rain to the plains. The next storm comes in Wednesday through Thursday bringing a rain and snow mix to southern Colorado with high moisture content.

