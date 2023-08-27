Sunny Sunday with a few afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures on Sunday. Thunderstorms will spark up in the mountains during the afternoon with a few thunderstorms making it to I-25 and adjacent plains into the late afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 58. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 3 - 9 p.m.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 60. Partly cloudy with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 3 - 10 p.m.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 61. Partly cloudy today with ESE wind at 510 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 8 p.m.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 50. Partly cloudy today with N wind at 5-10 mph and a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 9 p.m.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 78; Low: 53. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 10 p.m.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny today with ESE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms between 5 p.m. to midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 82/82; Low: 57/57. Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 9 p.m.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly cloudy today with light wind and spotty thunderstorms between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overnight a cold front will sweep through southern Colorado. This will allow for a cooler Monday, about 5 degrees lower than today's highs. This front will also aid in widespread showers from the mountains to the plains on Monday afternoon. Then we will begin to warm up and dry out through the rest of the week. 80s and 90s will return this week, feeling a bit more like summer.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.