Sunny Sunday in Southern Colorado, with a beautiful week ahead, but a big weather maker arrives next weekend

Today’s Forecast:

If you thought yesterday was nice in southern Colorado, you'll love today! Highs will climb to the mid 50s across the region, with plentiful sunshine. We'll have a few high wispy cirrus cloud friends from time to time, with a very light north wind in the morning shifting south during the afternoon, either way it'll be 5-10 mph. Our normal high today at the Colorado Springs Airport is, still, 45 degrees. We'll be sitting 10 degrees above average today region wide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 29.

Sunny Top-10 and good for anything kind of day. Enough humidity to keep you comfortable, but not enough to give us clouds. Northwest light winds from 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear as well - good for stargazing.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 24.

Sunny and mild. If you run warm, you might even feel like breaking out a tee shirt during the middle of the day. Perfect Sunday stroll weather. South winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 33.

Sunny, mild, perfect. Northwest winds at 10 mph, turning southeast during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 24.

Winter trail walk weather? Seems it. Sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with northwest winds 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with west winds 10-15 mph. Bluebird skies with a few pm high clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/58; Low: 28.

Sunny with west winds at 10 mph turning southeast during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s.

Avalanche danger has dropped to a 2/5 for most of the mountains - which is considered moderate risk. It is still non-zero, but improved. Sunny today with northwest winds at 10 mph becoming east during the afternoon leading to a couple patchy clouds but, still generally sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight, lows fall to the upper 20s under mainly clear skies which should be nice for stargazing. A downright warm week is ahead for us, with our high-pressure weather machine steering mild and dry-enough air into the state all week. We'll be spending quality time with the upper 50s and lower 60s through Thursday, with lots of sun! Change arrives at the end of the week. A weather pattern called an omega block will setup over the middle of the country. This will result in potent energy moving through, and under, the state this weekend leading to an impactful storm system. Timing, temperatures, and strength of the system still need to be ironed out. Moral of the story - use this week's good weather to do things, and if you have plans for next weekend and are able to move them, consider doing so - and shifting them earlier into this week, or pushing to the following week particularly on Saturday. Stay tuned.

