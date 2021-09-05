Sunny Sunday; Becoming hot and hazy on Labor Day

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny and warm with temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 54. Sunny and clear today with a light haze in the sky.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 55. Back to the 90s with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 59. Hot and dry today with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 48. Getting warmer today with a slight haze in the sky.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunshine and low to mid 80s today.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in Baca county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid to upper 80s today and likely to stay dry.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. The upper Arkansas and San Luis Valleys will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Expect conditions to stay dry and sunny.

Extended Outlook:

A push of wildfire smoke from fires out west will move into southern Colorado Monday, so expect a hazy and hot day. Hot and dry, rinse and repeat every day next week. Temperatures may break daily record highs on Thursday and Friday.

