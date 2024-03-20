Sunny start, PM mountain showers on the second day of spring

Today’s Forecast:

Wash, rinse, and repeat today in southern Colorado as a weakening low over Arizona sends us one more weak shot of energy as it begins to reabsorb into the larger-scale flow and move east. Sun starts the day, with puffy clouds for many of us this afternoon. You'll see more clouds than yesterday even across the plains, by 3:00PM we'll have a wet and warm southeasterly wind across the region. A few mountain snow showers are again likely in the Front Range hills west of I-25 - with a bit more coverage than yesterday. Still, impacts will again be low, even in these regions - your plans will be just fine. The best chance for a stronger shower or storm will be over the southern tier this afternoon - Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Veta and other parts of Huerfano, Las Animas, and Baca counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 35.

Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon - with more clouds west of I-25 with a spot sprinkle possible in these zones (15% chance). Otherwise, a great and beautiful second day of spring. Winds from the north in the morning around 10 mph, turning south during the afternoon. Clouds form when the wind shift occurs - the southeasterly flow will bring in more moisture.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 35.

Sunny with west winds at 5-10 mph. Beautiful, comfortable - enjoy it!

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 36.

Sunny and mild. During the afternoon, clouds will move in, with a weak chance for a shower between 3-6PM. Weak, and spotty, being the operative words. Don't cancel your plans - consider packing the umbrella.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny, crisp, and comfortable. Northwest wind in the morning shifting south in the afternoon. Once the wind shift occurs, clouds will build between 1-3PM. A spot shower is possible between 3-7PM. If you do see a shower, it'll be short lasting and on the weak side. Don't cancel your plans, pack the umbrella.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny with north winds at 10 mph shifting south during the afternoon. A few puffy clouds form following the wind shift. A nice day to walk at Palmer Lake.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: 30s.

Sunny and warm - with southwest winds in the morning at 5-10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56/60; Low: 34.

Sunny with southwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting southeast in the afternoon. A slight chance for rain showers between 3-8 PM with a rumble or two of thunder also possible. Pack the umbrella, don't expect long lasting or widespread rain. It's chiefly a nice day, with a shower chance.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder. West winds in the morning at 10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're quite literally high and dry the next few days as high pressure builds across Colorado - bringing us 60s highs, and sunny skies. On Saturday, expect breezy southwest downslope winds. Wind gusts look to be around 25 mph in the Springs, 30 mph in Pueblo and up to 40 mph in the southeastern plains.

This downslope wind will lead to another mild day, even as cloud cover increases ahead of our next weather maker as our high pressure system departs. In the south plains, we'll have conditionally elevated fire danger but we'll be watching fuels...they'll likely remain too wet. Our next winter storm arrives Sunday. Like most spring storms, it starts with rain in the afternoon. A cold front switches us first to a wintry mix, and then to pure snow overnight into Monday morning. The storm is currently over the Gulf of Alaska, where many of our storms form. Right now, it looks like it'll bring us a couple of wet inches of snow but amounts will depend on the timing of the changeover. Stay tuned.

