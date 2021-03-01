Sunny skies & warming highs for the first part of March

Tonight's Forecast:

The storm that brought light snow to our mountains and foothills today will push away from Colorado this evening, leaving us with clearing skies and cold temperatures. Overnight lows for most areas will drop down to the single digits and teens. For the mountains and mountain valleys, some areas could see negative lows by Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 15; High: 45. March will come in like a lamb as sunshine, dry skies and seasonal highs will prevail over the Pikes Peak Region on Monday.

PUEBLO: Low: 13; High: 50. We'll see a very cold morning on Monday followed by a nice and pleasant afternoon. If you like it warmer, then you'll love my forecast for the middle of the week.

CANON CITY: Low: 18; High: 48. With a cold start expected on Monday, you'll want to layer up as you leave your home for the day. The afternoon hours will be sunny and pleasant, with near average highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 7; High: 40. Clear skies will dominate the picture in Teller County on Monday as it will be a cold start to an otherwise gorgeous day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s. Bundle up as you head out the door because Monday morning will be cold across northern El Paso County. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, the afternoon will be bright and beautiful, with near average highs.

PLAINS: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. Chilly morning lows will give way to a sun-splashed and mild start to the week across the Plains as highs climb into the 40s and 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s; High: 40s. A frosty morning will give way to a bright and beautiful afternoon as highs on Monday will warm comfortably into the 40s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s/30s. The mountains will be really cold Monday morning thanks to clear skies and good overnight cooling. Afternoon highs will recover nicely, warming into the 20s and 30s.

Extended Outlook:

Gorgeous, stunning weather is expected for Southern Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine during these two days as afternoon highs warm into the 50s and 60s. A storm coming out of California will increase our chances for precipitation by Thursday afternoon, with snow for the mountains and a mix of rain and snow the Plains through early Friday.

