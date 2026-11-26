Tonight's Forecast: High pressure keeps skies clear and weather quiet across Southern Colorado tonight. Light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset, with lows falling into the teens and 20s across the region.

Tomorrow's Forecast: Thanksgiving Day will bring plenty of sunshine and mild, pleasant weather across Southern Colorado. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s across the plains and valleys, with a few spots approaching 60 degrees under light breezes

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 57;

Clear skies and light winds hold overnight with lows dipping into the mid 20s. Thanksgiving Day brings plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon highs reaching near 59 degrees with a light northwest breeze

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 56;

Expect a quiet, clear night in the Steel City with temperatures falling into the low 20s. Thanksgiving Day will be bright and comfortable with afternoon highs topping out around 56 degrees under light west winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 61;

Skies remain clear overnight with calm winds and lows dropping into the upper 20s. Sunshine dominates Thanksgiving Day with pleasant afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 50s, low 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

A crisp, clear night in Teller County will push overnight temperatures down into the upper teens. Thanksgiving Day features wall-to-wall sunshine and mild mountain highs reaching the low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast: Mild holiday weather continues into Friday before a weekend system brings snow to the central mountains and a chance for late Saturday flurries over the Palmer Divide.

Friday: Dry, mild, and quiet weather sticks around to wrap up the week with afternoon temperatures staying comfortable across the region.

Saturday – Sunday: A storm system drops south out of Wyoming on Saturday, bringing 1 to 5 inches of snow to the central mountains and afternoon rain showers to lower elevations. A cold front pushes through Saturday night, potentially bringing a light dusting of snow to the Palmer Divide and Colorado Springs area before dry weather returns on Sunday.

Monday – Next Week: Another quick-moving system could bring renewed snow chances to the central mountains Monday night into Tuesday, while the eastern plains stay dry and warmer than average next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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