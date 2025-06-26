Sunny, seasonable, with much less thunderstorm activity on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and thunderstorms will wrap up between 10 pm to midnight. Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

It will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon storm, don't count on it, but don't be surprised if it happens! The high will be seasonable, and it will be a good day to be outside.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of a quick afternoon storm. Temperatures will be just below average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny and likely dry on Thursday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 79;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a low chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with very isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will range from the mid-90s to the low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/52; High: 83/84;

It will be mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys with a low chance of an afternoon shower, favoring the foothills just west of I-25. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will climb from the 80s and 90s on Friday and Saturday. An isolated storm is still possible just about every day. The chance is low through the end of the week, so make sure a shelter is nearby when enjoying your summer afternoon.

A cold front arrives Sunday night, which will cool us to the 70s and 80s on Monday and Tuesday and increase thunderstorm chances next week.

