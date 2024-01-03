Sunny & seasonable Wednesday, snow & cold return late this week

Today’s Forecast:

We'll call today the calm before the storm. Although cold this morning, dry air will lead to a nice and comfortable afternoon on Wednesday throughout Southern Colorado. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today, topping out in the 40s and 50s across the I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Sunshine and near average highs this afternoon will give way to increasing clouds tonight and an overnight low in the lower 20s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 20. Layer up this morning because we are starting out cold! Highs will warm efficiently this afternoon into the upper 40s, with wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. A sunny and mild Wednesday will give way to a much colder day on Thursday, with snow returning to our forecast late this week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 16. Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice, with dry skies and sunshine, and slightly above average highs this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. We'll see dry skies for the next 12-24 hours, with near average highs today that will give way to a much cooler and snowier day on Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A sunny and mild-for-January afternoon will give way to increasing clouds tonight, and rain & snow showers on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Wednesday afternoon will be bright, with near average highs. Make sure to enjoy it because today's sunshine will give way to snow and cold on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Enjoy today's forecast, because even though it will be cold, it will at least be sunny and dry. Snow could move in as early as midnight, with snow becoming more widespread and heavier during the day on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The first in a series of storms will spread snow into Southern Colorado on Thursday. Snow could begin as early as the lunch hour on Thursday here in Colorado Springs, with the potential for snow continuing into Thursday evening. After a brief lull in the action, we could see more lightly scattered snow showers on Friday, with this second round of snow tapering off Friday night. We're expecting 1-4" snow totals here in the Pikes Peak Region from Thursday to Friday, with the highest amounts of snow expected well south of Highway 50. Highs late this week will only warm into the 30s and lower 40s.

A few flurries will be possible on Saturday before the next storm arrives Sunday afternoon.

