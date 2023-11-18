Sunny Saturday with mountain snow, a pattern change with rain, snow and wind starts next week

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure and dry air equal a sunny start to your Saturday, but moisture increases this afternoon ahead of two developing systems leading to increasing cloud cover late this afternoon in Southern Colorado. Winds remain light, and temperatures run around 10 degrees above averages across the area. A few mountain showers are possible late in the after

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 32.

Mostly sunny during the morning with highs 10 degrees above average. Southerly winds at 10 mph. Due to the direction of the arriving moisture, we remain mainly sunny through late afternoon with clouds arriving later, but we'll see clouds to our north, south, and east. Toward sunset, cloud cover increases.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 34.

Sunny start, but the clouds arrive early, and they leave early - cloud cover increasing by noon, with mainly clear skies by 6PM. This is an earlier start, and end time relative to our neighbors to the north and south. Highs 10-12 degrees above average with southeast winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 37.

Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph. A fantastic day for a bike ride.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 26.

Sunny to start the day, with clouds arriving around 2:00PM. A spot PM rain/snow shower around 6:00PM will temporarily reduce visibility and make for wet driving conditions for about an hour. Accumulations aren't expected with temperatures still above freezing, but carry the umbrella if you've got dinner plans (don't cancel the plans, it's not a huge deal).

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 50s; Low: Upper 20s.

Sunny during the morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a spot rain shower over the palmer divide. South winds around 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Sunny during the morning with mainly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Room temperature highs that will be nice for an outdoor picnic.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/67; Low: 34/33.

Sunny through the morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

A few rain and snow showers will be likely late this afternoon into the evening with energy and moisture arriving from both the northwest and the southwest. 1-3" of snow will fall across the higher peaks, particularly the central and western mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A complex developing weather system approaching from the Pacific Northwest arrives on Sunday. Sunday starts off Sunny but once again, clouds increase through the day. Rain and snow showers begin in the mountains during early afternoon, and begin north to south along the I-25 corridor Sunday evening at 7:00PM. Most areas will be too warm for any accumulations, with a rain start in the lower elevations. Early Monday, the Palmer divide will be the slickest spot along with woodland park. As the low continues to develop to our east, additional snow will wrap around into the mountains and urban corridor Monday. Accumulations will be low in the lower elevations due to above freezing temperatures, with more snow in the mountains. Winds will be very gusty, 40-50 mph in the corridor, which will be a separate concern.

Conditions improve Tuesday and Wednesday before we again turn unsettled heading into Thanksgiving and to the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.