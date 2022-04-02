Sunny Saturday ahead with 60s and 70s

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny with a light breeze. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. A sunny day with S winds 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today with SE winds 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. Mostly sunny today with W wind 10-13 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny today to the low-60s with SE wind at 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-70s today with plenty of sunshine and S winds 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/70; Low: 30s. A beautiful day with sunshine and S winds 10-15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low 60s for mountain valleys today with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

A breezy cold front moves through southern Colorado early Sunday morning. Chances of snow for the mountains and rain for lower elevations and the I-25 corridor will follow the front on Sunday afternoon. The rain-snow line will be around 8,000 feet on Sunday afternoon then drop to about 6,000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations will be very light, just a dusting, up to an inch or two in the mountains.

