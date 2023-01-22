Sunny on Sunday; Overnight cold front brings clouds and light snow

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below average today, but the sky will be mostly sunny allowing for a comfortable feel outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 39; Low: 16. Mostly sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 22. Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 11. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 34; Low: 12. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s today with snow starting to melt. Mostly sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 36/36; Low: 17/15. Snow will start to melt today, the sky will be partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for mountain valleys today. Snow showers will be possible this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front brings in more clouds and northerly winds in the early evening. Then snow showers are possible in the mountains tonight, into the I-25 corridor early Monday morning. Light snow showers may impact the morning commute along I-25, with snow ending by mid-day.

Snow Forecast through Monday afternoon:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.