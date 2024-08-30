Sunny on Friday with spotty mountain showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight the clouds will decrease and temperatures will be cool, dropping to the 50s to low 60s in the plains and 40s in the mountains. Winds will be light tonight, decreasing to less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 80;

Mostly sunny with a few clouds. A cool day with a forecast high temperature of 2 degrees below average. SSE wind will be from 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 83;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a cool day, about 6 degrees below average. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 83;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 79;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be cool on Friday with mostly sunny conditions and breezy SE winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s;

Mid-80s in the plains on Friday with sunshine and breezy winds from the SE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/55; High: 77/78;

Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and cool temperatures on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountain valleys will reach the low to upper 70s on Friday and the sky will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Labor Day weekend will be mostly sunny all three days with temperatures near average, with 80s along I-25 and in the plains and 70s in the mountains. Sunday and Monday will be a bit breezy, but other than that the weather will be calm and uneventful. Great conditions are expected for holiday weekend plans!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.