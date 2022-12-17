Sunny for the last weekend of fall with warming temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be sunny and chilly in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below average. But the sun will be out and winds will generally be light, helping conditions feel a bit more comfortable.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 11. A clear sky today with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 9. Sunny today with NNW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 20. Mostly sunny today with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 36; Low: 13. A clear sky today with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits. Sunny today with variable wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to low-40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 42/44; Low: 13/13. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to next week, sunshine and dry weather persist with temperatures slightly below average through Wednesday. Then on Wednesday night, an arctic blast arrives, dropping temperatures into the teens and 20s on Thursday. There is a chance of snow showers with this cold front, but uncertainty remains in that regard. Temperatures will likely be subzero overnight with this winter blast, so plan on sheltering animals with extra care and keep pets indoors late next week.

