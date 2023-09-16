Sunny for the last Sunday of summer

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than average. The sky will be clear and the winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 80; A sunny Sunday is ahead with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 83; Sunny on Sunday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 81; Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 71; Mostly sunny with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 75; Sunny on Sunday with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Mostly sunny on Sunday with S wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/45; High: 78/80; Mostly sunny on Sunday with dry conditions and light winds from the south.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Low to mid-70s on Sunday with a few clouds and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, the weather pattern this week will be sunny and dry thanks to high pressure taking over. This will allow for sunshine each day and seasonable temperatures. The next cold front arrives Friday which only reduces temperatures about 5-10 degrees leading into next weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

