Sunny for the last Sunday in May

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warm and a few degrees above normal for late May. There will be a couple of thunderstorms afternoon in the eastern plains, well east of I-25. The chance for showers for the I-25 corridor and mountains is very low today. Conditions will be mostly sunny and winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 48. A warm day with sunshine and light winds from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Mostly sunny today with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 53. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 74; Low: 45. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5-15 mph with isolated evening thunderstorms possible today. Hail, strong wind gusts, and lightning will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/78; Low: 49/50. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny today with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s in the mountain valleys. Beautiful day!

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday for Memorial Day the conditions will be very similar to today, with warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions. There will be a few isolated storms in the plains on Monday. Tuesday looks like a carbon copy of Monday with warm temperatures and a few afternoon thunderstorms in the plains. Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through the end of the week with temperatures falling back a few degrees.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.