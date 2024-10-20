Sunny but windy on Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers will be possible across the region tonight, with a few spotty mountain top showers and rain in the eastern plains. Showers should end by sunrise. Temperatures will be cold tonight, to the 20s and 30s in the mountains and mid-30s to low 40s for I-25 and the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average. The wind will be from the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 72;

Mostly sunny and breezy on Monday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. The high temperature will be almost 5 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 70;

Monday will be mostly sunny and windy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

There is a low chance of some early morning snowflakes with little to no accumulation. The sky will clear out and Monday will be overall sunny and windy. Wind will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Monument will be cool but comfortable on Monday with sunshine. The wind will be strong all day from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

The plains will see a clearing sky and experience gusty wind on Monday. Wind will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 64/68;

It will be a mostly sunny and windy day with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

The mountain valleys will see a clearing sky with gusty winds on Monday. Wind will be from the W at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week in weather will be pretty calm and mild. Highs will be in the 60s-70s in the plains and the 50s-60s in the mountains. The sky will be mostly clear without significant precipitation.

