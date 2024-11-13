Sunny but chilly on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through southern Colorado. Wind will gradually weaken overnight and the sky will clear out. It will be a cold start to the day on Wednesday with extra layers necessary.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Wednesday will be sunny and cool, about 5 degrees below average. The wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

It will be a sunny and cool day on Wednesday, with light wind out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 44;

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

Mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with light wind out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Breezy in the early morning and then wind will calm to less than 10 mph during the day. It will be sunny but chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/23; High: 46/50;

Sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph and cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

It will be mostly sunny for the mountain valleys on Wednesday with cool temperatures. There will be a light breeze from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures boost up on Thursday, about 10-15 degrees warmer than Wednesday's highs. It will remain mostly sunny and likely dry for the rest of the week.

