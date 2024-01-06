Sunny but chilly on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated light snow showers are possible along the I-25 corridor this evening, ending by about 11 pm to midnight. Accumulations from these quick showers will be less than an inch. The rest of the night will be clear and cold.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 37;

Mostly clear with chilly temperatures on Saturday. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 39;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 42;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with W wind at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 29;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with chilly temperatures. Wind will be from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 35;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a few flurries possible right before sunrise, otherwise a dry day. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/18; High: 33/36;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with chilly temperatures and continued snow melt. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s/30s;

Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures staying below freezing on Saturday. Winds will be breezy from the W at about 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday there will be an increase in clouds across the region with snow showers in the mountains. The snow will remain west of the Continental Divide until the evening, when showers will begin to move east to our southern mountains and foothills, and then eventually to I-25 and the eastern plains on Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow will come to an end quickly by Monday afternoon and we will be left with blustery winds for the rest of the day. Highs on Monday will be in the 20s. Winds will be gusting from 30-40 mph.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

