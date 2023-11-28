Sunny and warmer on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear and very cold night once again. Temperatures will fall to the teens in the plains and single digits in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 57;

Sunny on Tuesday with a high temperature about 7 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 58;

Bright sunshine on Tuesday helping to warm up the high temperature about 6 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 57;

A sunny Tuesday is ahead with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 49;

Sunny on Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Wind will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 55;

Sunny on Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Sunny on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be light from the W at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/18; High: 52/58;

Sunshine on Tuesday with warmer afternoon temperatures. Wind will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

Full sunshine on Tuesday with mountain valleys reaching the mid to upper 40s, with Salida reaching the low 50s. The wind will be from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be just as warm as Tuesday but with a few more high clouds. It will be another pleasant day. Then on Thursday, snow moves into the mountains, favoring areas west of the Continental Divide. A few stray flakes will make it east of the Divide on Thursday and Friday with little impact. Temperatures will fall with highs in the 30s and 40s Thursday and Friday.

