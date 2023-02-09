Sunny and warmer on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a very cold night with a clear sky and much calmer winds. Bundle up when you head out the door on Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 6; High: 42; Sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 3; High: 45; Sunny on Friday with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 9; High: 46; A clear sky tomorrow with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -1; High: 37; Mostly sunny on Friday with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 3; High: 46; Sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Mostly sunny tomorrow with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 3/2; High: 47/44; Sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: negative teens to single digits; High: 30s/40s; Very cold in the morning with a sunny day helping to warm temperatures near freezing or above freezing in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rise to about 10-15 degrees above average on Saturday to the 40s & 50s in the mountains and 50s to 60s in the plains. It will be a beautiful day out and about. Sunday will be slightly cooler with high clouds, but still quite pleasant and above average. Temperatures fall to seasonable 40s on Monday/Tuesday with a weak front. Then our next potential big storm moves in next Wednesday which will bring cold temperatures and snow. Stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

