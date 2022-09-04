Sunny and warm weather continues this Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this afternoon will be 5-10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and our region will likely be dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. A warm day with sunshine and calm winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 57. Calm, sunny, and hot on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. A warm day with light winds and plenty of sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. Sunny and very warm today with dry conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 88; Low: 55. A very warm Sunday ahead with calm conditions and sunshine.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot to the low 90s today with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/89; Low: 57/56. A light breeze and just barely below 90 today with plenty of sunshine.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunny and hot to the low to upper 80s for mountain valleys and likely to be dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to climb next week, peaking on Tuesday. Highs will be 10-15 degrees above average all week long and getting close to records. Expect to be dry and sunny.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

