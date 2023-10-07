Sunny and warm today with above average temperatures Sunday through Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and dry with high pressure to the NW leading to warming and sinking air. Noticeably warmer than temperatures during the second half of last week. Outdoor plans today will be just fine.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 41.

Sunny dry and nice. SE wind at 10 mph. Big change from yesterday. Warmer tonight with frost not anticipated.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 42.

Sunny. Great for the river walk, hay riding, mountain biking. Clear skies continue into the evening but lows follow the highs and are warmer tonight. E wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 48.

Sunny. SE wind at 10-15 mph during the afternoon. Warmer tonight with clear skies and high pressure still in place.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 36.

Mainly sunny during the morning, with a few clouds during the afternoon. Nice weather for running, but you may want a light windbreaker if road biking. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight. E wind at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: Upper 30s.

Tons of sunshine, with no notable weather impacts. NE wind at 10 mph. Warmer tonight but temperatures fall quickly after sunset due to dry air.

Plains forecast: High: 69-72; Low: 38-44.

Sunny and dry. Hay riding and pumpkin picking weather! Chilly again tonight but no frost or freeze expected. S winds at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71-73; Low: 40s.

Sunny, dry, warm. NE wind at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s.

AM clear skies, with a few PM clouds as air converges towards the mountains. Still, mainly sunny with a stray pop up shower along the San Juans. Great leaf peeping weather. Chilly tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure continues to warm temperatures through Tuesday before our next weather system potentially arrives Wednesday/Thursday. A couple mountain showers are possible Monday and Tuesday but they'll be isolated with most of us remaining dry and mainly sunny.

____

