Sunny and warm Saturday ahead for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be generally dry and sunny. Rain showers should remain along the Continental Divide and not migrate eastward too much. Temperatures will be near average or slightly above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 60. Sunny and warm today with just a light breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 61. Hot and sunny summer day ahead.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 59. Very warm and partly cloudy today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 53. Very warm and likely to stay dry today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s today with lots of sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Low 90s today with clear skies and a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s today with sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Mostly dry today for mountains east of the Continental divide and mountain valleys, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday brings better energy and water vapor for storms to develop for all mountain zones and I-25 in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon thunderstorms are again possible Monday. Tuesday will be dry and about 5 degrees warmer than today. Wednesday we see monsoon moisture return.

