Sunny and warm on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with mild overnight lows.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 86. Lots of sunshine and feeling warm Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 89. Seasonable temperatures with a sunny afternoon in store tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 87. A warm day with a few clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 77. Likely staying dry with a comfortable afternoon in store Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low to mid 80s on Sunday with sunshine.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. A sunny day with highs inching closer to the low 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid 80s on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in the southern Sangres.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. A slight chance of rain for the southern Sangres and San Luis Valley, dry and warm elsewhere.

Extended Outlook:

The warmest day next week will be Monday and rain chances will remain low that day. From Tuesday through next weekend, daily thunderstorm chances will return for the mountains and plains. Most days will see very spotty activity and timing will be in the afternoon and evening.

