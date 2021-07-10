Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny and warm on Sunday in southern Colorado

items.[0].videoTitle
Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with mild overnight lows.
Red Rock Canyon Open Space Linda Michel
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 19:51:45-04

Tonight's Forecast:
Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with mild overnight lows.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 86. Lots of sunshine and feeling warm Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 89. Seasonable temperatures with a sunny afternoon in store tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 87. A warm day with a few clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 77. Likely staying dry with a comfortable afternoon in store Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low to mid 80s on Sunday with sunshine.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. A sunny day with highs inching closer to the low 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid 80s on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in the southern Sangres.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. A slight chance of rain for the southern Sangres and San Luis Valley, dry and warm elsewhere.

Extended Outlook:
The warmest day next week will be Monday and rain chances will remain low that day. From Tuesday through next weekend, daily thunderstorm chances will return for the mountains and plains. Most days will see very spotty activity and timing will be in the afternoon and evening.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community