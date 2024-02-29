Sunny and warm on Leap Day with highs 10 degrees above average

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear and cold. Temperatures will fall to seasonable teens and 20s in southern Colorado. Winds will be light overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 60;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with S wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 64;

Sunny on Thursday with a high temperature about 10 degrees above average. The wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 63;

A sunny Thursday is ahead with a mild afternoon in the low 60s. Wind will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 52;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a chilly morning then a nice afternoon. Winds will be from the W at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

Sunny on Thursday with a cold morning followed by a mild afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/27; High: 58/61;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s. The winds will be from the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer and a bit gustier. Winds will be gusting to the 30 mph range in the mountains and into the 20-30 mph range in the plains. With the warmth, low humidity, and winds on Friday, fire danger creeps back into southern Colorado. Winds will increase over the weekend, with gusts from 30-50 mph both Saturday and Sunday, which keeps fire danger high. Sometime during the day on Sunday, a cold front will blow through and bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of precipitation.

