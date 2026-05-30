Sunny and warm in southern Colorado this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will linger in the plains until about 8-10 pm. Overnight will be mostly clear across the region with near-average overnight lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and just a couple of degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 84;

It will be sunny and warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 67;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 71;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be warm in he low to upper 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/47; High: 76/80;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting 20 to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with breezy wind out of the W gusting 25-35 mph. A few afternoon storms are possible, favored closer to the I-70 mountain corridor.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will also be warm and mostly sunny. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon, but generally it will be another dry day.

Thunderstorm chances return to the region next week. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Monday in the Pikes Peak region. Better storm chances are with us on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching for the potential of strong wind gusts and hail on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is still a bit too far out for a good idea of the risks.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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