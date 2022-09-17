Sunny and warm for the last Saturday of summer

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be warmer than average today with plenty of sunshine. Conditions will be breezy this afternoon with dry air, leading to elevated fire weather conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 53. Mostly sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 51. Sunny and warm with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 49. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 50. Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting up to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Sunny conditions and a light breeze with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/57; Low: 20s. A warm and breezy day with SSW wind 10-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Low to upper 70s on Saturday with sunshine and WSW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday through Tuesday will be warm, up to 5 degrees warmer than Saturday's highs. It will also be dry and breezy over the weekend which leads to elevated fire weather conditions. A cold front on Wednesday increases rain chances and drops temperatures to the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

