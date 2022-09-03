Sunny and warm for Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny today and cooler than Friday was thanks to an overnight cold front. High temperatures will still be about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 56. Sunny and warm today with just a light breeze this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Warm and sunny today with a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Warm today with a few afternoon clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 49. Warm today and likely staying dry with partly cloudy conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Warm today with plenty of sunshine.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Upper 80s to low 90s with sunshine and a light breeze today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/84; Low: 55/55. A mostly sunny day with breezy conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low 70s to low 80s for mountain valleys today with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than today with plenty of sunshine. The week ahead is trending warm, about 5-10 degrees above average.

