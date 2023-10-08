Sunny and warm for exploring Colorado Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear, calm and chilly. Temperatures will drop to the 40s in the plains but will be near-freezing again in the mountain valleys.

Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and warm in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 76;

Sunny with NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 80;

Sunny Sunday with E wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 79;

Sunny tomorrow with ESE wind at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

Sunny with ENE wind at 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Sunny on Sunday with morning temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s and afternoon highs in upper-70s to low-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/42; High: 75/76;

Mostly sunny with a light breeze from the SE at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sunny and warm weather continues next week. The next shake-up in our weather pattern arrives Thursday. A cold front will blow in that will drop temperatures into the 50s for much of the region through the end of the week. This will also bring rain showers on Thursday to the plains and snow to the mountains. The snow level may get as low as 8,000-9,000 feet on Thursday night. Stay tuned for more details.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.