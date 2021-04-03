Sunny and warm Easter weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A sunny and beautiful day is ahead in Colorado. High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 42. Dry and sunny on Saturday with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 42. Very warm and sunny on Saturday.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 46. A warm Saturday with sunshine and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 38. A beautiful Saturday, feeling comfortable with sunshine and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low 70s with sunshine and light winds today.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Feeling very warm Saturday with the 80s along the Arkansas River and low 70s elsewhere, with light winds and a blue sky.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A beautiful Saturday with a light breeze and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A lovely and sunny day with snowpack melting temperatures and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a degree or two warmer with breezy winds across the region, gusting 15-20 mph. Monday is when temperatures peak and winds become very gusty. Fire danger will become a concern Monday through Wednesday. Conditions will be dry and warm through most of next week.

