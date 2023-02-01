Sunny and seasonable through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall below average to the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 46; Sunny with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting t o 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 9; High: 50; Sunny on Thursday with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 19; High: 51; Sunny tomorrow with SW wind at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 40; Sunny on Thursday with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 44; Sunny with WSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/12; High: 44/42; Sunny on Thursday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Sunshine for mountain valley and peak on Thursday and warming above average.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend, rising to the mid to upper 40s for the mountain valleys and the 50s to 60s for the plains. The sunshine reigns for the next 4 days. The next storm potentially moves in on Monday, stay tuned.

